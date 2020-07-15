This $27 Bodycon Dress Has 1,134 5-Star Amazon Reviews

But of course, don't take our word for it. Thousands of people are absolutely in love with this dress, and tout it as one of the best purchases they've ever made.

"I LOVE this dress! I will be getting it in other colors," writes one enthusiastic reviewer. "The material is really thick and stretchy. I bought it in black and it is NOT see through whatsoever. After reading the reviews I ordered an XL, but the next one I order will be a large. It fit just fine, but was a little loose in the back... I typically wear a medium or large in clothing. I can pull this dress down and it goes to my knees if I wear it to the office, or I can pull it up to show off the ruching for a night out. Its very versatile. 10/10 would MOST DEFINITELY recommend! It's a very versatile piece, and a must have!"

"I was pleasantly surprised by how awesome this dress is," shared another. "I first ordered the size Large as that seemed correct based on the size chart, and it did fit, but in a body conscious way... I thought I would try it in an XL to see if that might work and YES it did! Sizing up gave the dress a fit I find perfect - it still had shaping from the gathered side that complimented my waist and hips, but without hugging my tummy so much. I got so many compliments from my friends when I wore this on a night out with a jacket and boots! It's a great piece to dress up with accessories and is super adorable on its own with flip flops for a relaxed summer look. The construction is good here too! The top layer of fabric is thin (but relatively opaque) jersey tee shirt material, but the underslip is thick enough that it smooths lumps and bumps you don't want people to notice. I also LOVE the length of this dress. For me, the hem falls just a little above the knee, which makes it look dressier than a short dress in this same style and fabric would, especially with knee high boots!"

And as a third reviewer put it, "This dress (and the two other colors I own) are hands down my favorite staple in my closet. They are long enough to be office-appropriate, but can be 'shortened' with the ruching for a sexy night out. I ordered a large and for reference, I typically wear a medium in tops and an 8 or 10 in pants depending on the brand. I have an 'hourglass' shape and this dress flatters my hips without making them look larger. The dress is very good quality and has a slip or liner inside. It is thick enough to hide and wiggle jiggle, but thin enough to be comfortable in the South Texas heat. I would recommend this dress any day of the week."