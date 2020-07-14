Katy Perry Shows Off Her Baby Bump in Cute Fuchsia Swimsuit During Beach Day

Making waves.

Over the weekend, Katy Perry had some fun in the sun and enjoyed a beach day in Malibu, California. During the 35-year-old star's afternoon outing, she was photographed taking a dip in the ocean and walking around.

While out and about on the beach, the "Daisies" singer added a splash of color with her fun and fabulous fuchsia one-piece. She opted for a strapless swimsuit, which adorably showed off her growing baby bump.

If anything, Katy is expected to give birth any minute now. Earlier this year, she revealed she was having a baby girl with fiancé Orlando Bloom. And while the couple hasn't finalized a name yet for their little one, the singer recently revealed her daughter's nickname.

"I call her Kicky Perry sometimes. I love a pun," the American Idol judge said during a virtual chat with Hits Radio.

In that same interview, she pointed out that her medical teams wants her to be active in this last stretch of pregnancy. So her recent beach day might be on doctor's orders!