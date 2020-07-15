Will Greg Daniels Ever Revive The Office or King of the Hill?

Chances are one of your favorite shows from the past has already been revived or remade, or been subject to revival or remake speculation. That's just the current state of Hollywood.

It's easier to break through the clutter and noise of TV options with established properties, but just because it's easier doesn't mean everybody is chomping at the bit to do it. Just ask Greg Daniels, creator of the US version of The Office and co-creator of Parks and Recreation and King of The Hill.

The Office is one of the most popular shows streaming on Netflix. Year after year it has found new generations of fans. It's so popular that NBCUniversal reportedly paid big bucks to get it over to Peacock, the company's new streaming service. The continued popularity—and rumors of remakes and desire to see more from the Dunder Mifflin employees—still surprises Daniels.