Iggy Azalea Reveals Her Baby Boy's Name

Without further ado, Iggy Azalea would like to introduce her son Onyx Carter.

The "Fancy" rapper revealed her son's name on Instagram this Tuesday, just over a month after announcing his arrival. She shared an audio recording of herself talking to her "baby boy," which was watermarked "Amethyst & Onyx."

Seeing as the star's real name is Amethyst, followers were able to surmise that the 30-year-old named her son, Onyx, in the similar style. One person remarked on the post, "Your names go so well together omg," to which Iggy responded, "We besties forever."

Earlier this week, there was some speculation that the Australia native and rumored partner had named their first son, Gilbert. But, in another Instagram comment, the rapper shut that rumor down. "I'm okay with y'all joking 'n all but let it be known I didn't name my child that. Lmao," she replied, according to the Daily Mail.