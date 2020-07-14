Bread Is Here to Address All Your Curly Girl Hair Needs

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Curly girls, rejoice! Bread, a new clean haircare brand, has just launched at Sephora to address the needs of textured hair!

Created by Maeva Heim, a Black woman rocking 4c hair, Bread has set out to disrupt the multiethnic haircare category by reimagining the complex and time-consuming textured hair routine. How? By simplifying the process with a select handful of products to feature the most important parts: hair wash, hair mask and hair oil. Everything is vegan and cruelty-free, with functional, clean formulas offering nourishing ingredients like Australian native oils and extracts designed to help detangle, hydrate and moisturize curls and texture.

So celebrate your natural texture by shopping Bread's offerings below!