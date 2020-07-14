A New Scripted Happy Endings Reunion Is Finally Happening

Some ah-mah-zing news to brighten up your 2020: Happy Endings is finally getting a reunion.

Happy Endings stars Eliza Coupe, Elisha Cuthbert, Zachary Knighton, Adam Pally, Damon Wayans, Jr., Casey Wilson and a special surprise guest will reunite and perform new scripted material from the writers of the series. The special is titled "And The Pandemmy Goes To…" and it will drop on Sony Pictures Television's YouTube page. Following the event, there will be a special live fan question and answer session with the cast. Fans can submit their questions using #AskHappyEndings and tag @HappyEndings.