Naya Rivera's Cause of Death Revealed

Naya Rivera's cause of death has been revealed, one day after the Glee star was confirmed dead by authorities.

After completing an autopsy, the Ventura County Medical Examiner confirmed the identity of Rivera's body and has determined her cause of death to be drowning and the manner of death is accident.

"The autopsy findings are consistent with a drowning and the condition of the body is consistent with the time that she was submerged," the report obtained by E! News stated. "No traumatic injuries or disease processes were identified at autopsy. There is no indication from the investigation or examination that drugs or alcohol played a role."

The 33-year-old actress went missing on July 8 while boating with her 4-year-old son Josey at California's Lake Piru. An investigation was launched to find Rivera after authorities found her son alone on a boat in the middle of the lake, which is located about 50 miles north of Los Angeles.

On Monday, July 13, the Ventura County Sheriff's department said that a body had been found at Lake Piru. Hours later, Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub said that authorities are "confident" that the body is Rivera's, and that the body was discovered floating at the surface of the lake by personnel searching by boat early Monday morning.