See Eileen Davidson Make Her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Return!

The former Housewife gets the scoop on the drama surrounding Denise Richards and her husband Aaron Phypers in this Bravo sneak peek
She's baaack!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum and fan-favorite Eileen Davidson is making her return to the hit Bravo series on tomorrow night's brand new episode. In a sneak peek released by Bravo today, Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne update the Emmy-winning actress on all the drama surrounding Denise Richards and her husband Aaron Phypers during a car ride to Kyle Richards' black and white party.

When Eileen asks about Denise, Lisa inform her of the incident that went down on the last episode of RHOBH where Denise and Aaron walked out of Kyle's house. "We were having dinner at Kyle's, and Aaron began to speak condescendingly to the women," Lisa says.

photos
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Through The Years

"Well, you know how I feel about husbands interfering with things, because it always gets a little bully-y," Eileen replies.

Cut to Denise and Aaron in their own car on their way to Kyle's and Denise jokes she's once again throwing her man into the "lion's den" by bringing his around her co-stars.

"Hey, I can hold my own anywhere," Aaron says confidently. 

Back in Eileen's SUV, Erika explains, "I still like Denise. I still like Aaron. I just don't understand where this is coming from, and I'm not going to be accepting any more guilt, especially when I apologized in the moment, apologized the next day."

"She doesn't understand. She thinks he's just talking normally to us," Lisa adds.

"I'm over being mansplained to, OK? Especially by anybody else's husband," Erika says in her confessional.

Check out a sneak peek of Eileen's RHOBH above! Watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

Scroll down to see season 10's stunning cast photos.

John Tsiavis/Bravo Media
Kyle Richards

Beverly Hills mainstay Kyle Richards finds herself busier than ever, juggling between time well-spent with her family and mounting work demands. Determined to dive back into her acting career and launch a new clothing line, she questions whether she can truly have it all.

John Tsiavis/Bravo Media
Dorit Kemsley

Dorit Kemsley may have bitten off more than she can chew with a new house, an expanding swimwear line and new business venture that finds her redesigning the interior of an existing restaurant. 

John Tsiavis/Bravo Media
Lisa Rinna

Now an empty-nester, Lisa Rinna must deal with unexpected circumstances around her daughters' independence while simultaneously supervising their modeling careers.

John Tsiavis/Bravo Media
Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave is growing in more ways than one. Managing a booming business while being present for her family, the always-in-control accountability coach adjusts to yet another added pressure–that of being pregnant with baby number three.

John Tsiavis/Bravo Media
Denise Richards

Denise Richards enjoys the best of both worlds after landing a dream job that allows her to spend quality time at home with her three daughters and new husband. When a familiar friend and a shocking rumor cause the women to question her, Denise is left to defend herself.

John Tsiavis/Bravo Media
Erika Jayne (Girardi)

Meanwhile, Erika Girardi basks in the glory of her rising career when she tackles her biggest project yet: starring in a Broadway musical. Having cemented a place for herself among loyal dance club fans, Erika wonders whether they will follow her to a more mainstream gig.

John Tsiavis/Bravo Media
Garcelle Beauvais

A busy single mother who also happens to be an in-demand actress in Hollywood alongside her long-time friend Denise, Garcelle Beauvais quickly finds a place for herself amongst the ladies. Confident and unapologetic, she is not afraid to speak her mind even if it means ruffling a few diamonds along the way.

John Tsiavis/Bravo Media
Sutton Stracke

Lisa's friend and socialite, Sutton Stracke, is newly-divorced and opening a high-end boutique in town. Though the ladies appreciate Sutton's unique style, her outspoken and quirky personality might be more than they can handle.

