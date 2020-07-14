Selena Gomez and Trevor Daniel Take Fans Around the World in "Past Life" Music Video

Selena Gomez and Trevor Daniel have dropped the stunning visual for their collab, "Past Life."
The music video, released on Tuesday, July 14, shows the artists practicing social distancing on Instagram Live amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. However, fans are then taken on a gorgeous journey of various landscapes around the world.
"I'm trying to be honest with my happiness/Don't know why I'm bad at this," Daniel sings on the track.
"And I don't want to sit all in my sadness/I know it's a habit of mine," Gomez continues. "Perfect, perfect timing/I start but I don't know how to end."
Suddenly, the camera stops and zooms in on Gomez, taking viewers on a visual journey. Directors Vania Heymann and Gal Muggia show viewers gorgeous shots of water, the mountains, the desert and more.
"Last night was the last night of my past life/Got me here like you can never figure me out," Gomez later sings on the track. "Last night was the last time, was the last time/I'll never let you figure me out."
"Sitting here, talking to myself/Thinking how I used to use you/Only thing I'm used to," the lyrics continue. "Last night was the last night of my past life."
Daniel previously released his track "Past Life" in March, but Gomez later joined him for a remix of the song. Gomez recently shared with Daniel how much the song resonated with her via a virtual chat.
"When I heard the song the first time, I loved the fact that it was kind of like a story about all the things that we tend to hold onto and the patterns that we have," the 27-year-old star said. "And I'm very, very vocal about my personal experiences, you know, making decisions that maybe aren't necessarily healthy for me."
Watch the "Past Life" music video above!