Jimmy Fallon Returns to Tonight Show Studio With Moving Message on Coronavirus Pandemic

Jimmy Fallon is back at 30 Rock.

Amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, Fallon, like many late-night hosts, had been filming his show remotely. On Monday night, however, Fallon and band The Roots returned to Rockefeller Center for the first time in months, along with the show's crew. As the 45-year-old explained in his opening monologue, there will be no audience and guest interviews will continue to be virtual to ensure everyone's safety.

"As you can see, we are back in the studio at 30 Rockefeller Plaza here in New York City," Fallon, one of the first late-night hosts to return to a studio, told viewers. "And as a New Yorker, I want to say thank you to everyone who helped get us back to where we are now, wearing masks, social distancing, washing hands, quarantining, it all helps."

"And to all of the states going through the tough parts right now, our friends in Florida, Arizona, Texas, California, all over the south, I know how hard it is and I'm not gonna lie to you, it's rough," Fallon continued.