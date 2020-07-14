A Meeting With the Parents Ends in Tears for Brittany on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way

A day after Brittany and Yazan's airport reunion turned into an expletive-laced disaster, the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way couple tried to get back on track.
Yazan arrived at her hotel room and she was expecting him to come with an apology. He said he was jealous and explained in a confessional that she wasn't respecting him or the Muslim traditions by hugging the crew member in public and bringing alcohol with her. "You need to recognize your own crazy," she told him.
They set off to see his family, not exactly on the same page about everything. The fighting continued in the car as Brittany tried to explain she has her own set of customs and traditions and by forcing her to give them up, he's not respecting her.
With his parents, things went from bad to worse. Yazan's father pushed for marriage as soon as possible, but Brittany said she wanted her father there—and has yet to tell them she's still not technically divorced from her ex. Did she explore Islam when she was home? No. Did she cancel her social media accounts and make attempts to live more in line with the Islamic faith? No.
Then Yazan's mom, who asked not to appear on camera due to her beliefs, went off on Brittany. How long are they supposed to wait for her? She wants grandkids. How long are they supposed to wait for her to make the changes they are demanding of her?
The meeting ended with Brittany in tears, unable to understand what was being shouted at her.
Meanwhile…
Ariela and Biniyam
Ariela's mom is not pleased with the living conditions her daughter will be living in and racing her baby in. "As a mother and a medical professional…it's really painful for me to see she will live in a place," she said.
So, Biniyam took them to the apartment he was remodeling for his partner and baby. The mother-daughter duo were still less than impressed with the conditions, but he said it was the best he could afford and she needs to understand that.
Kenneth and Armando
Armando prepared for Kenneth's arrival by making him a gift, a frequent occurrence because of Armando's somewhat limited funds. The apartment they'll call home is in a gated community because they were concerned about safety as a gay couple living an out life in Mexico. And Kenneth is paying for the apartment.
Deavan and Jihoon
In South Korea, Deavan was feeling hoodwinked. She said Jihoon lied to trick her into coming to South Korea. He apologized and said he was selfish, and that ever since he met her, he's been nervous. He started a part-time job so he could rest when he wants to rest. He took some money he made and put it into a fund for his mom to manage. But why didn't he help her with that money? Now, she used everything she had to keep her and the kids afloat and get to South Korea, she has nothing, she said she gave up everything, "but you couldn't give up some time to work a little bit harder to help."
"My life is not a game," she said. So, off she went to a hotel where she said she could feel safe.
"I feel like game over," he said.
Jenny and Sumit
In India, Jenny confronted a pal of Sumit's who knew about his secret marriage. The friend apologized and wanted to tell her many times, but he saw how real Sumit's love for Jenny was and didn't want to ruin it. This pal is also going through a divorce that's been ongoing for four years. Jenny wasn't thrilled to hear how long the process can take…
