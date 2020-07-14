Benjamin Keough's Ex-Girlfriend Pens Heartfelt Tribute to Her "Favorite Person" After His Death

Benjamin Keough's ex-girlfriend is speaking out following his death over the weekend.

The son of Lisa Marie Presley and Danny Keough passed away on Sunday, July 12, at the age of 27. Law enforcement sources told TMZ that Benjamin, the grandson of Elvis Presley, appeared to have died due to "a self-inflicted gunshot wound."

As news of his death emerged on Sunday, Lisa Marie Presley's rep told E! News, "She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley [Keough]. She adored that boy. He was the love of her life."

In the days following his passing, many additional tributes have been shared on social media, including one from Benjamin's former girlfriend, Alexa Rohde. Alongside a series of photos with Benjamin, Alexa wrote, "Benjamin Storm, YOU. Always happy in the sun and water. And a laugh that made everyone happier. You gave love to anyone who needed it. You were wise like a thousand year old man, but silly as a 5 year old."