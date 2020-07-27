Regis PhilbinKanye WestNaya RiveraPeacockPhotosVideos

These Celebrity-Owned Beauty Brands Will Make You Feel Like a Star

From Rihanna's Fenty Beauty to Lady Gaga's Haus Labs, take a look at these star-owned beauty brands that have us wanting more!

E-Comm: Celebrity Beauty Brands, Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Selena GomezFenty; Haus; Instagram/E! Illustration

As Alyssa Edwards once said: "I don't get cute, I get drop. dead. gorgeous."

That's certainly a motto we can get behind, especially when it comes to beauty. Because let's be real, it's fun to get dolled up and look extra as hell. Plus, you can never have too many beauty products. (Same goes for shoes, but we digress.)

And while the market might feel oversaturated with new cosmetic companies popping up every day, there's also something exciting and satisfying about indulging in the latest items. What's more? We can't help but shop for makeup, skincare and other goodies from our favorite celebrities with beauty brands.

Case in point? Anything Rihanna touches turns to gold. Her Fenty Beauty highlighter in Trophy Wife stopped people in their tracks with its blinding metallic-gold hue.

Moreover, her groundbreaking foundation launch changed the industry forever. Ever heard of The Fenty Effect? The term was coined after she released 40 diverse foundation shades, which led other brands to be more inclusive with their products.

Now, the fashion and beauty mogul is coming out with Fenty Skin—and if it's anything like her makeup line, skincare enthusiasts better start saving their coins.

photos
Stars' Beauty and Fashion Looks in Quarantine

Rihanna isn't the only celebrity releasing innovative, unique and playful beauty products. Lady Gaga, Miranda Kerr, Gabrielle Union, Taraji P. Henson, Victoria Beckham and so many others are slaying the market.

Best of all, these star-owned brands also have empowering and inspiring meanings behind them. "We believe beauty is how you see yourself. Be kind to yourself and others," a message reads on Haus Labs' Instagram page.

Gabrielle expressed about her haircare line, "Our collection is very important to me because I fully encourage self-expression and authentic ownership of personal style... We want to promote flawless beauty through choice and diversity."

With that in mind, scroll through our gallery below to see the celebrity-owned beauty brands that keep us wanting more! From Goop to Pattern to Honest Beauty, there's a little bit of something for everyone.

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage
Rihanna

The one and only Rihanna changed the game when she came out with her Fenty Beauty line in 2017. Not only did she release 40 foundation shades, which was sadly unheard of at the time, but she has since created innovative and exciting products. Plus, Fenty Skin is on its way.

Theo Wargo/WireImage
Lady Gaga

Mother Monster delighted her fans when she recently released her own cosmetics brand, Haus Laboratories. While the songstress is no stranger to the beauty world, she decided to create something for everyone. From glimmering lipsticks to long-lasting shadows, her makeup has become a holy grail.

Gabrielle Union

The actress has been killing it in the fashion game with her New York & Co. line, so it makes sense she'd enter the beauty industry with one amazing brand. She recently announced her Flawless by Gabrielle Union haircare line, which features products for "textured hair, protective styles and wigs."

Image courtesy of Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham

Nearly a decade after debuting her eponymous fashion label, the former Spice Girls member launched her namesake beauty brand. From shimmery (and crystal-infused) eyeshadows to high-quality serums, Victoria's line blends luxury with glamour.

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Target
Taraji P. Henson

In early 2020, the actress overjoyed fans with her eponymous haircare line, TPH by Taraji. Luckily, the brand's lavish yet inexpensive product range is available at Target. Best of all? The Empire star keeps blessing us with fun tutorials on her Instagram.

George Pimentel/Getty Images for KORA Organics
Miranda Kerr

The supermodel finally shared her beauty secrets with us normals when she launched Kora Organics. Skincare lovers are fans of the brand's Noni Glow Face Oil, Noni Glow Sleeping Mask and Noni Night AHA Resurfacing Serum. Plus, some products are made with crystals. Now that's magical!

Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images
Gwyneth Paltrow

It's safe to say Gwyneth's name is synonymous with Goop. After building her lifestyle and wellness empire, entering the beauty world was a natural next step. From power-packed face serums to unique body tools, the brand is chock-full of luxury products.

Michael Loccisano/WireImage
Iman

The supermodel debuted her inclusive makeup line in 1994. Since then, Iman's namesake brand continues to be a force in the industry with its diverse collection of products that caters to Black, Indigenous and people of color.

Bruce Glikas/WireImage
Kesha

Like many expected, the singer's eponymous beauty brand is full of whimsy and fun. From a wildly colorful eyeshadow palette to electrifying packaging, Kesha Rose is anything but basique.

Anthony Harvey/REX/Shutterstock
Madonna

Feeling like a material girl? Madonna's beauty brand has you covered. Named after her moniker and 2012 album, MDNA Skin, is luxury in a bottle—literally, as the line includes products in the $150, $200 and $600 range.

Stefanie Keenan/WireImage
Jessica Alba

The actress launched her makeup brand, Honest Beauty, in 2015—and it's been a household staple since. Some fans faves from her line: the smudge-proof liquid lipsticks, the dual-ended mascara and primer and face masks.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

The model-turned-mogul launched Rose Inc. back in 2018, and has been making beauty lovers swoon since. More unique? Rosie's website not only features her own products, but brands she adores as well, including Hourglass Cosmetics, Sunnies Face, Byredo and others.

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images for Walmart
Drew Barrymore

The Golden Globe-winning actress first launched her Flower Beauty brand back in 2013. Since hitting the shelves, people have raved about its highly-pigmented blushes, nourishing lipsticks and durable setting sprays. Plus, most items cost fewer than a cocktail!

Rainer Hosch
Tracee Ellis Ross

When it comes to beauty and fashion, Tracee Ellis Ross is always leading the way with her fun, fabulous and fierce lewks. So it was easy to see why she came out with her haircare line, Pattern. As the brand put it, it's "here to fulfill the unmet beauty needs of the curly, coily and tight-textured hair community."

Kylie Jenner

What started out as a demand for lip kits, Kylie Cosmetics has turned into a fully-fledged line. The reality TV personality recently sold 51% of stake to Coty Inc. for $600 million. But despite the business deal, Kylie Jenner has been hard at work launching new collections.

Donato Sardella/Getty Images for Rachel Zoe
Paris Hilton

Let's be real, the socialite has been in the beauty game. With her highly successful perfumes, it's no wonder she'd eventually launch her own cosmetics company. These days, however, Paris is focusing on skincare with her Pro D.N.A. line.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Cindy Crawford

Ever wonder how the '90s super looks so dang good? The 54-year-old star credits her skincare company, Meaningful Beauty. From neck treatments to SPF-infused day creams to plumping lip gloss, there's a little bit of everything.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic
Hayley Williams

Paramore's frontwoman is known for her wildly colorful hairstyles, so it's no surprise that she launched a line of "bright, bold and beautifully obnoxious" hair dyes.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Full Picture
Kim Kardashian

Like her baby sister, Kim Kardashian officially entered the beauty industry with her KKW Beauty line in 2017. What's more? She's also selling a 20% stake in brand to Coty Inc. With her contour sticks, range of nude lipsticks and gloriously themed collections, the star continues to keep us on our toes. 

Millie Bobby Brown

The Stranger Things star announced her new beauty brand, Florence by Mills, in August 2019. Her line of makeup and skincare features a tinted lip oil, an eyeshadow palette, a peel-off mask, eye patches and more.

Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images
Selena Gomez

While the singer's cosmetics company has yet to launch, fans are eagerly waiting to see what she brings to the market. In February, Selena announced Rare Beauty and has since teased its upcoming goodies. Best of all? The brand will be shoppable at Sephora.

Can't get enough beauty? Read about the newest products hitting the online shelves, Black-owned beauty businesses to support and the impulse buys E!'s staff can't get enough of.

