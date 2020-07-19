Remembering The Bachelor Mansion: 12 Secrets About the Iconic House

Related : Hannah Brown Reflects on "Bachelorette" 1 Year Later

For the first time in eight years, a major star will be missing from The Bachelor franchise.

After the coronavirus pandemic delayed production on Season 16 of The Bachelorette, Clare Crawley's journey to find love has officially kicked off...just not at the iconic mansion that the franchise has started almost every season at since Brad Womack's first go-around as the lead in season 11 (2007).

The ABC reality hit is filming the entirety of Clare's on location at one resort in Southern California, with the contestants and crew quarantining for two weeks before production began, and they will be tested for COVID-19 regularly while also having their temperature checked. It's safe to say it might just be the most dramatic season ever.

Given the pretty big loss for the franchise, we decided to pay our respects to the home that's seen countless rose ceremonies, first kisses, petty fights and weird limo entrances by revealing secrets about the mansion and how production transforms it from a family home to one of the most well-known filming locations in reality TV history.