Naya Rivera Confirmed Dead at 33
Bachelor Nation's Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert Reveal the Sex of Their Baby

Bachelor in Paradise stars Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert pull off an epic gender reveal during quarantine. See all of the exclusive photos from the special moment.
By Mike Vulpo, Alli Rosenbloom Jul 14, 2020 12:06 PMTags
It's time for the big reveal!

Close to two months after Jade Roper Tolbert and Tanner Tolbert announced they were expecting another child, the beloved Bachelor Nation couple decided to find out the sex of their baby.

Ladies and gentlemen, who's ready to accept this very special gender reveal? 

In exclusive photos obtained by E! News, fans will discover that the couple intended to have the reveal be "a volcano eruption of color." But when things didn't go exactly as planned, the family made the best of it and even used a powder cannon for a second try.

"We are SO excited and thankful to be welcoming a healthy baby boy into our family! Emmy, Tanner and I all were all putting our bets on a girl, but this is truly such a fun and happy surprise! It may take a while for Emmy to call the baby brother though. She is still referring to him as sister," Jade shared with E! News. "I'm so grateful, and I'm so happy we decided to find out before the baby is born. It gives me something to look forward to and I feel even more bonded to him now." 

photos
A Complete History of Bachelor in Paradise Engagements

It's an exciting update for a couple who continues to document their family life on social media. In fact, Jade has been very open about her pregnancy journey on Instagram.

This past weekend, the former Bachelor in Paradise star revealed she is 21 weeks along. 

"Starting to see baby's little wiggles and flips now on the outside of my stomach!" she shared with her followers. "Feeling all sorts of symptoms (my heartburn is wicked and my lady bits hurt!), but always amazed and thankful for this little world I get to share just between the two of us."

To see even more special moments from the family's gender reveal, keep scrolling below. And listen to Jade's Mommies Tell All podcast Thursday for even more details.  

@nikkiryanphotography @mccallmediamanagement
Shock and Awe

"Our reveal for the sex of the baby was a total Pinterest fail!" Jade Roper Tolbert joked to E! News exclusively. "We were hoping for a volcano eruption of color, and it came out like a flat blue pancake!" 

@nikkiryanphotography @mccallmediamanagement
It's a Boy!

"It wasn't perfect, but we laughed and the photos came out so beautiful regardless," Jade explained. "Definitely memories we will have forever."

@nikkiryanphotography @mccallmediamanagement
Big Bro Time

Jade and Tanner Tolbert may have just captured the moment their son Brooks first realized he was about to have a baby brother. 

@nikkiryanphotography @mccallmediamanagement
Party of 5

"It's pretty awesome we are having two boys so close in age. I'm excited to see them grow up and be so close and hopefully be a little competitive with each other," Tanner shared with E! News. "It'll be fun to see the differences in personalities. Plus, this way Emmy is still our only girl and that feels special to us."

@nikkiryanphotography @mccallmediamanagement
Let There Be Blue

What's wrong with having two gender reveals for one baby?! On the family's second try, Jade and Tanner used a powder cannon from their photographer. 

@nikkiryanphotography @mccallmediamanagement
High Five Parents

"I wanted to say thank you so much to everyone for all the kind wishes and congratulations and for always being so wonderful as our family grows!" Jade shared on Instagram after announcing she was expecting. "We are so excited to be blessed with another child." 

@nikkiryanphotography @mccallmediamanagement
Helping Hand

The weekend reveal couldn't have been made possible without a few little hands! Congratulations to the happy family. 

