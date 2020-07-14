Bachelor Nation's Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert Reveal the Sex of Their Baby

It's time for the big reveal!

Close to two months after Jade Roper Tolbert and Tanner Tolbert announced they were expecting another child, the beloved Bachelor Nation couple decided to find out the sex of their baby.

Ladies and gentlemen, who's ready to accept this very special gender reveal?

In exclusive photos obtained by E! News, fans will discover that the couple intended to have the reveal be "a volcano eruption of color." But when things didn't go exactly as planned, the family made the best of it and even used a powder cannon for a second try.

"We are SO excited and thankful to be welcoming a healthy baby boy into our family! Emmy, Tanner and I all were all putting our bets on a girl, but this is truly such a fun and happy surprise! It may take a while for Emmy to call the baby brother though. She is still referring to him as sister," Jade shared with E! News. "I'm so grateful, and I'm so happy we decided to find out before the baby is born. It gives me something to look forward to and I feel even more bonded to him now."