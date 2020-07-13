Anderson Cooper's Adorable New Photo of Son Wyatt Proves He's a Model In-the-Making

Anderson Cooper is enjoying that dad life.
The CNN news anchor took to Instagram on Monday to show off an adorable new photo of his baby boy, Wyatt Morgan Cooper. In the sweet portraits, the father-son duo posed for the camera, with Anderson kissing his little nugget in one image and smiling in the other.
If anything, the heartwarming family pictures prove the television host's baby boy is already a model in-the-making.
"Wyatt is 10 weeks old and doing great. He likes naps and milk and being read to," the 52-year-old journalist captioned his post. "Thank you for all your lovely cards and messages!"
Anderson's latest family photo comes nearly three months after he shared the exciting baby news and announced he was a proud parent. "I want to share with you some joyful news. On Monday, I became a father. This is Wyatt Cooper," he said at the time.
He also opened up about his little one's moniker, and the meaning behind his first and middle name.
"He is named after my father, who died when I was ten. I hope I can be as good a dad as he was," he shared. "My son's middle name is Morgan. It's a family name on my mom's side. I know my mom and dad liked the name morgan because I recently found a list they made 52 years ago when they were trying to think of names for me."
Anderson added, "Wyatt Morgan Cooper. My son. He was 7.2 lbs at birth, and he is sweet, and soft, and healthy and I am beyond happy."
In May, the CNN News host candidly discussed his parenting plans and how he's raising his little one with his ex-partner, Benjamin Maisani.
"I don't really have a family, and so my friends become my family. And this is somebody that I was involved with for 10 years, he's a great guy," the 52-year-old star explained. "We didn't work out as a couple... but when I was a little kid, it was just my mom and my brother. But it was my mom and she was not the most parental person and I wish some adult, after my dad died, had stepped in."
He continued, "So I thought, if something happens to me or even if something doesn't happen to me, the more people love my son and are in his life, I'm all for that. My ex is a great guy and it's good to have two parents, if you can."
Anderson also revealed that he plans to have Wyatt call him "dad" or "daddy" and Benjamin "papa."