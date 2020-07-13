Best Back to College Sales 2020

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Back to School may look a little different this year, but that doesn't mean you don't have to stock up. Your dorm room may be your current bedroom, and your classes may all take place in your kitchen, but you're still going to need supplies, maybe a little decor refresh, and definitely some new clothes so you look tip top when you're addressing your prof (even if it's just on Zoom).
Below, we've rounded up some of the best back to college deals happening now. Shop away, stock up, and get ready for a whole new school year!
Amazon
SHOP NOW: Check out the College Shopping Guide for everything you need from bedding and furniture to snacks and desk supplies.
Bed, Bath & Beyond
SHOP NOW: Get college basics at great prices under $20, $30 and $40, and save 20% off your entire purchase when you shop with a free college savings pass (sign up on the site to get one). Plus, they have checklists to help keep you organized.
Best Buy
SHOP NOW: Check out the Student Hub for great deals on computers and other essential back to school tech.
Brooklinen Bedding
SHOP NOW: Save 20% off mattresses and stock up on bedding essentials (until 7/14).
The Container Store
SHOP NOW: Text CLASSOF2020 to 22922 (or sign up online) for 20% your purchase from July 16 to August 16.
Decluttr
SHOP NOW: Get great deals on refurbished tech, including phones, computers, and anything else you might need to get you through the school year.
JanSport
SHOP NOW: Grab backpacks, accessories, laptop bags and more at great prices.
Kohl's
SHOP NOW: Kohl's has big deals on dorm necessities and back-to-school clothes and accessories.
Nike
SHOP NOW: All sale items, including shoes and athletic gear, are up to 40% off.
Office Depot
SHOP NOW: Save up to 60% off on best-selling school supplies and more.
Old Navy
SHOP NOW: Shop the Epic Clearance Sale for thousands of styles at up to 75% off.
QVC
SHOP NOW: Check out the Back to Learning section for deals on tech, office decor, organizational tools and more.
Society6
SHOP NOW: Take 30% off bed, bath and decor, with a special curated collection dedicated to back to school.
Staples
SHOP NOW: From basics to backpacks to tech to office furniture, the School Supplies hub has everything you need at wallet-friendly prices.
Urban Outfitters
SHOP NOW: From fashion to fashionable backpacks, UO has got you covered.
Walmart
SHOP NOW: Grab college essentials ranging in price from $15 and under to $100 and under, including premium tech, bundles, purifiers and more.
Wayfair
SHOP NOW: Get dorm essentials, storage, bathroom goodies and more on sale.
