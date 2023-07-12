Inside Kelly Preston and John Travolta's Intensely Romantic Love Story

Watch : John Travolta Remembers Late Wife Kelly Preston

When Kelly Preston first met John Travolta, he swept her right off her feet, no airplane or gravity-defying dance moves required.

It was 1987 and the actress was waiting to do her screen test for a spy caper called The Experts, when she looked up and saw the star of Saturday Night Fever and Grease stroll into the room.

"Yeah, no kidding," Preston said, agreeing with Andy Cohen as he acknowledged what that must have been like, during her 2018 visit to Watch What Happens Live. (Travolta also had his two dogs with him, which couldn't have hurt.)

Travolta has remembered the moment he first saw Preston just as fondly, telling Us Weekly in 2018, "She came in, this...this gorgeous woman. We had an immediate chemistry."

Not that anything happened right away, since Preston was still married at the time—though admittedly already souring on the union. "I was not that happily married, let's put it that way. I was really with the wrong person," Preston explained to Cohen about her state of affairs when she first met her future second husband.