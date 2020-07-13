Inside Kelly Preston and John Travolta's Intensely Romantic Love Story

When Kelly Preston first met John Travolta, he swept her right off her feet. And not only because his plane was probably parked nearby.

It was 1987 and the actress was waiting to do her screen test for a spy caper called The Experts, when she looked up and saw the star of Grease and Saturday Night Fever stroll into the room.

"Yeah, no kidding," Preston agreed with Andy Cohen as he acknowledged what that must have been like, during Preston's 2018 visit to Watch What Happens Live. (Travolta also had his two dogs with him, which couldn't have hurt.)

Travolta has remembered the moment he first saw Preston just as fondly, telling Us Weekly in 2018, "She came in this, this gorgeous woman. We had an immediate chemistry."

Not that anything happened right away, since Preston was still unhappily married at the time, and then she lived with George Clooney for awhile and got engaged to Charlie Sheen.

But, she and Travolta made The Experts, it came out in 1989, and they remained devoted to each other for the next 30 years, up until Preston's death at 57 from breast cancer on July 12.