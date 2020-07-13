Kelly Preston Dead at 57: Look Back at Her Life in Pictures

Related : Kelly Preston Dead at 57, John Travolta Confirms

Fans are mourning the death of Kelly Preston.

The actress died at the age of 57 on Sunday.

"On the morning of July 12, 2020, Kelly Preston, adored wife and mother, passed away following a two-year battle with breast cancer," a family representative told People, which was first to break the news. "Choosing to keep her fight private, she had been undergoing medical treatment for some time, supported by her closest family and friends."

The representative described Preston as a "bright, beautiful and loving soul who cared deeply about others and who brought life to everything she touched." The rep also noted that the family asked for fans' "understanding of their need for privacy at this time."

John Travolta shared the heartbreaking news via Instagram, as well.

"It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer," the 66-year-old actor wrote via the social network. "She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many."

Travolta also wrote about how he and his family "will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side."

"Kelly's love and life will always be remembered," he continued. "I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don't hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal. All my love, JT."