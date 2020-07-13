Reza Farahan's Sex Advice to a Virgin Will Make You LOL!

Sex advice from a Shah!
Shahs of Sunset star Reza Farahan is dishing out some hilarious bedroom advice in this sneak peek from tonight's two-episode premiere of Celebrity Call Center on E!. The clip previews a call from a young woman named Yael living in NYC.
"I am a 27-year-old virgin but I am actively dating and a wall that I keep hitting is I just don't know when to tell these guys that I'm talking to that i'm a virgin without scaring them off," Yael asks Reza.
"If you're a virgin does that mean you're a virgin in your mouth and downtown?" the Bravo star asks.
Yael clarifies that she likes to "have fun," but is scientifically a virgin as fellow Celeb Call Center guests Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Nick Cannon and Vivica A. Fox try not to laugh while watching the call remotely.
"Here's what I would say. Do not tell these men," Reza advises. "Afterwards you let them know, 'Listen, homie, you just hit the jackpot, yo! You deflowered your girl!' Have some confetti."
Joking aside, Reza adds, "There's no easy way to let someone know that they are going to be the one and not make them feel some sort of way." However, Yael does seriously consider Reza's confetti idea for when the day comes.
"You know what? I may just have a compartment of balloons installed at the top of my ceiling so when the day does happen I'll just hit it and balloons will come down and it will be a big 'ole celebration," she replies.
"Hell yes!" Reza says. "How cute would that be?"
Check out Reza's hilarious sex advice above!