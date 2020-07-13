Kanye West Honors Late Mom With New Song "DONDA"

Kanye West is honoring his late mother Donda West and what would have been her 71st birthday.

The rapper took to Twitter on Sunday, June 12 to share a new song and video simply titled "DONDA."

In the clip, fans can hear Donda reciting lyrics from rapper KRS-One's "Sound of Da Police" over a gospel choir in the background for over a minute before her song comes in to finish the song.

"The devil is using you, confusing you/Our job is to understand who is who," Kim Kardashian's husband raps. "Righteous indignation in this nation/We 'gon start a revolution in this basement."