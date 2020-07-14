The New Olivia Culpo x Prive Reveaux Sunglasses Collab Is Chic and Affordable

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Designer sunglasses are great until you step on them, shattering those $400 to pieces. Olivia Culpo has a solution for that. Her new eyewear line with Privé Reveaux is affordable, with each piece ringing up at $39.95, but still brings the fashion with Instagram-worthy styles.

"I wanted to be able to create something that is affordable but also fashionable," Culpo told E!. "I was inspired by classic icons."

Apart from being affordable, if you purchase one of her six eyewear styles, you're also giving back to charity. Her line is in collaboration with nonprofit RestoringVision. Through August 14, with each purchase from her collection, a pair of glasses will be donated to the charity, which gives to under-served communities.

Shop the pieces we're eyeing from Culpo's collection below, and hear about why she loves each and how she'd style them.