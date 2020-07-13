Kelly Preston Dead at 57 After Breast Cancer Battle

Kelly Preston has died of breast cancer at the age of 57.

In a statement shared to his Instagram, John Travolta stated that his wife, who starred in major films such as Jerry Maguire and What a Girl Wants, died on the morning of Sunday, July 12. "It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many," the Grease star wrote. "My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side."

He continued, "Kelly's love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don't hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal."