Basketball Wives Star CeCe Gutierrez Marries Byron Scott

The Coronavirus pandemic won't stop CeCe Gutierrez from marrying the man of her dreams.

On Saturday evening, the Basketball Wives star said "I Do" to Byron Scott in a wedding ceremony that was streamed online for family and close friends.

"Today I married the love of my life, my best friend, my soulmate ..." she shared on Instagram. Byron added, "Today was a good day... Me and the Mrs..."

For the big day, CeCe wore a custom couture bridal gown that was perfected from bridal designer Netta BenShabu and Natalya Valentine.

As for those who were lucky to witness the nuptials in person, it appears Basketball Wives co-star OG was able to attend and celebrate the couple.

"WE ARE SO BLESSED TO HAVE WiTNESSED THiS UNION, she shared online. "WE LOVE YOU BOTH SO MUCH AND ARE SO HAPPY FOR YOU GUYS! NOTHiNG SHORT OF SPECTACULAR!! MAY GOD BLESS THIS MARRiAGE ENDLESSLY!" Jackie Christie and Jennifer Williams would also congratulate the bride on social media.