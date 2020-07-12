Basketball Wives Star CeCe Gutierrez Marries Byron Scott

The Coronavirus pandemic won't stop CeCe Gutierrez from marrying the man of her dreams.
On Saturday evening, the Basketball Wives star said "I Do" to Byron Scott in a wedding ceremony that was streamed online for family and close friends.
"Today I married the love of my life, my best friend, my soulmate ..." she shared on Instagram. Byron added, "Today was a good day... Me and the Mrs..."
For the big day, CeCe wore a custom couture bridal gown that was perfected from bridal designer Netta BenShabu and Natalya Valentine.
As for those who were lucky to witness the nuptials in person, it appears Basketball Wives co-star OG was able to attend and celebrate the couple.
"WE ARE SO BLESSED TO HAVE WiTNESSED THiS UNION, she shared online. "WE LOVE YOU BOTH SO MUCH AND ARE SO HAPPY FOR YOU GUYS! NOTHiNG SHORT OF SPECTACULAR!! MAY GOD BLESS THIS MARRiAGE ENDLESSLY!" Jackie Christie and Jennifer Williams would also congratulate the bride on social media.
Like so many couples, CeCe and Byron had their wedding plans adjusted because of the Coronavirus pandemic. But the couple agreed that they couldn't wait any longer to say "I Do."
"To my rock, my love and my best friend. God had other plans for our big day and unfortunately we aren't able to celebrate the wedding of your dreams with our family and friends in the big way that we had planned," Byron shared. "You have been so strong, positive, and happy regardless...and that's why I love you so much. I can't wait to make you my wife in our own private way on July 11, 2020. Thank you to all our loved ones who were suppose to be a part of our special day. You still and always will be a special part of our lives #virtualwedding #scottwedding2020."
Byron is a three-time NBA champion who went on to coach the Los Angeles Lakers. CeCe, who is also a registered nurse, appeared on the most recent season of VH1's Basketball Wives where she feuded with her future stepdaughter-in-law Kristen Scott. No word on if she was ultimately invited to the wedding.
