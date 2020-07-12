Amanda Kloots Shares Special Moments from Nick Cordero's Private Memorial Service

Amanda Kloots is making sure Nick Cordero's legacy lives on.

The fitness guru took to Instagram on Sunday morning to share that she held a private memorial service for the Broadway star. She explained that her husband would've wanted a "celebration" in his honor, and that's exactly what she did.

"We had a small memorial yesterday with close family and friends," Amanda began her caption, and shared a photo of her and Nick's one-year-old son, Elvis. "I said, 'Nick would have wanted this to be a celebration. Let's try to laugh, share great stories and sing for him and to his memory.' He would have loved it. It was beautiful and perfect. His spirit was definitely there."

"We listened to the song, 'I'm Here' from The Color Purple. Nick and I saw this show on Broadway years ago and we left the theater in tears, speechless," she continued. "As it was being played last night the lyrics in the second half of the song hit me hard."