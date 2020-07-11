Khloe Kardashian Opens Up to Andy Cohen About Co-Parenting With "Great Dad" Tristan Thompson

As it turns out Andy Cohen doesn't have to be in the Clubhouse to get a scoop!

The Watch What Happens Live host makes an appearance in this Keeping Up With the Kardashians bonus clip, and once him and Khloe Kardashian start chatting, he almost immediately brings up a subject that others might be hesitant to mention to her: Tristan Thompson.

More specifically, Andy asks how co-parenting is going for Khloe and her ex.

"You know what, Tristan and I are in a really good space," the Good American founder says.

Andy responds by noting that "if anyone could get in a good space with him," it'd be Khloe.

"It's like, I have to be an adult. Why make it difficult for myself for the rest of my life?" the 36-year-old mom explains. "I have to deal with him. And he's her dad and he's a great dad to her."