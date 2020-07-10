How Kim Kardashian Really Feels About Kanye West's Presidential Aspirations

Kim Kardashian is "very concerned" about Kanye West after recent comments he made regarding his presidential run raised eyebrows across the internet, a source tells E! News.

Earlier this week, the rapper-turned-aspiring politician gave what Forbes described as a "rambling," "four-hour" interview about his experience battling COVID-19, his presidential campaign plans and his mental health, among other topics. Recalling his well-documented struggle with bipolar disorder, Kanye told Forbes, "God just gave me the clarity and said it's time [to run for president.] You know I was out there, ended up in the hospital, people were calling me crazy. I'm not crazy."

"Between all of the influences and the positions that we can be put in as musicians—you go on tour, you put out all these albums, and you look up and you don't have any money in your account," he said. "It can drive you crazy, through all of that I was looking crazy because it wasn't the time. Now it's time."

We're told Kim, who has yet to comment publicly on Kanye's latest interview, is addressing her husband's recent behavior behind closed doors.

"Kim is very concerned for him," our source says. "She understands that he goes through this from time to time. He's very passionate in everything he does, which Kim respects, but she doesn't always agree with his actions."