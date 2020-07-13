Enjoy Virtual Summer Camp With The Soup's Jade Catta-Preta and More! All the Details

Who's ready to go to summer camp with The Soup's Jade Catta-Preta?!
The E! host is serving as camp director for NBCUniversal and Xfinity's new virtual summer camp series Camp Tonsofun, available for X1 and Flex customers and their kids to enjoy from the safety of their living rooms. As Jade explains, the weekly series of virtual lessons and activities is perfect for families staying inside this summer due to the ongoing pandemic.
"Some of my earliest childhood memories are crafts, like doing crafts with my mom. My mom was super crafty. And so when they invented the idea, I just thought it was such a great [idea] because you know, kids are at home and their parents are overwhelmed with stuff to do with them on a daily basis, and they want to feel like you're doing something productive and not just putting them in front of a TV," the comedian tells E! News. "And so this is such a great interactive way for kids and parents to kind of get together and learn stuff, bond and kind of do something fun and creative. I was just really excited to be a part of something like that."
In addition to crafts, Jade says her favorite childhood summer camp activities were "either tapping or doing musical theater" and anything to do with science experiments.
"Those are like some of my best memories as a kid, just like something happens in summer camp where you really bond with people," Jade explains. "And people are stuck at home right now, so it's just kind of giving them that feeling where everyday they can tune in and feel like they're kind of going to camp."
To access Camp Tonsafun programming, Xfinity customers can simply say "summer camp" into the Xfinity Voice Remote! Some lessons and activities included are drawing a Minion with Illumination and Brad Ableson, co-director of Minions: The Rise of Gru, learning how to be a smart ninja with Jessie Graff from American Ninja Warrior, pranking your friends and family with Scott Tweedie from E! News, bringing dinosaurs back to life with with Jurassic World-themed magic tricks, making a crazy milkshake with Chef Roberts from Universal Parks and playing hallway mini golf with GOLFPASS instructor Martin Chuck.
Camp Tonsofun is also "good for those parents too, who are not like super adventurous to be outside and so this is in their own [home]," Jade adds. "It's a little more available, you know?"
Happy (home) camping, everyone!
(E! and Xfinity are both part of the NBCUniversal family)