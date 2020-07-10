Mary-Kate Olsen Spotted for the First Time Since Olivier Sarkozy Split

Mary-Kate Olsen is getting back to work after her breakup from husband Olivier Sarkozy.
The fashion designer, donning a mask as advised amid the Coronavirus pandemic, was spotted outside of her and sister Ashley Olsen's The Row office building in New York City on Thursday, July 9. This is the first public sighting of the former Full House star since news of her split emerged in May. At the time, multiple outlets reported that Olsen was seeking an emergency order to divorce the French banker after five years of marriage. According to court docs, Olsen claimed that she attempted to file for divorce on April 17, but was unable to due to the ongoing pandemic.
Olsen's request to submit an emergency divorce filing was later denied. As New York courts spokesman Lucian Chalfen told E! News in May, only "essential, emergency" filings were being accepted at that time because of the pandemic. However, on May 25, E! News confirmed that Olsen and her attorneys filed a summons and complaint, which were then accepted and processed by the Manhattan County clerk.
Olsen was able to officially file for divorce after New York's Office of Court Administration had lifted a Coronavirus moratorium on all criminal and civil court proceedings not deemed to be essential or an emergency.
As for the reason behind 34-year-old Olsen and 51-year-old Sarkozy's divorce, a source previously told E! News that the duo disagreed on the topic of kids.
"Mary-Kate started coming around to the idea of having a baby and thinking about it seriously," the insider shared. "But Olivier was a closed book on that subject and was opposed to the idea. He felt like he had closed that chapter of his life and didn't want to go back. She didn't like the idea of not even being able to explore the possibility."
Sarkozy has two children from his marriage to ex-wife Charlotte Bernard.
An insider told E! News that Olsen and Sarkozy's lifestyles also played a role in the split, as the source claimed Sarkozy is "very social" and "loves attending events and being with people." Meanwhile, according to the source, Olsen is "more of a homebody and likes to be with the friends she is closest to."
"She doesn't need to be out on the social circuit," insider added. "She's very focused on work and her brand. That's more of a priority and they weren't in line on that."