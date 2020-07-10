Jessica Simpson Slips Into Her 14-Year-Old Jeans to Celebrate 40th Birthday

Happy birthday, Jessica Simpson!

The "With You" singer and fashion designer is celebrating her 40th birthday on Friday, July 10. Ahead of the special day, Simpson took to social media to show how she was spending the few hours of her 30s.

"I have kept these throwback True Religion jeans in my closet for 14 yrs (I'm not exaggerating!)," Simpson wrote alongside a photo of herself wearing the iconic denim jeans. "I figured that since I'm in the final hours of my 30's I'd give them another try, and hello 40, so nice to meet you."

It's been a week of celebrating for Simpson, who marked her sixth wedding anniversary with husband Eric Johnson just days ago.

"Eric Johnson, my Husband, I love you. 6yrs ago today I married my perfect soulmate," the star wrote alongside a photo with her beau. "Our unity was written in God's sky of colliding stars. Together we manifest dreams, nurture desire, and hold space. Destined, it always has been and always will be, forevermore."