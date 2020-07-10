Jessica Simpson Slips Into Her 14-Year-Old Jeans to Celebrate 40th Birthday

Naya RiveraLady AKanye WestMeghan MarklePhotosVideos

Jessica Simpson put on her throwback True Religion jeans as she marks her 40th birthday. Take a look at the star's celebratory post!
Happy birthday, Jessica Simpson!

The "With You" singer and fashion designer is celebrating her 40th birthday on Friday, July 10. Ahead of the special day, Simpson took to social media to show how she was spending the few hours of her 30s.

"I have kept these throwback True Religion jeans in my closet for 14 yrs (I'm not exaggerating!)," Simpson wrote alongside a photo of herself wearing the iconic denim jeans. "I figured that since I'm in the final hours of my 30's I'd give them another try, and hello 40, so nice to meet you."

It's been a week of celebrating for Simpson, who marked her sixth wedding anniversary with husband Eric Johnson just days ago.

"Eric Johnson, my Husband, I love you. 6yrs ago today I married my perfect soulmate," the star wrote alongside a photo with her beau. "Our unity was written in God's sky of colliding stars. Together we manifest dreams, nurture desire, and hold space. Destined, it always has been and always will be, forevermore."

Simpson's celebratory post also appeared to show the anniversary gift she received from her husband, a crystal butterfly.

"Also, anyone who knows me at all knows that this crystal butterfly is my dream gift," she wrote to her social media followers.

Simpson and Johnson are parents to kids Maxwell Drew, 8, Ace Knute, 7, and Birdie Mae, 1.

For Ace's birthday last week, Simpson shared a sweet message to her son on social media. 

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY ACE!!! I cannot believe my boy is 7!" Simpson wrote alongside a photo with Ace. "This kiddo is amazing at everything! He is beautiful, kind, compassionate, obedient to his own heart, soulful, competitive, a gentle force of nature, observant, even tempered, complimentary, hugs when he sees conflict in the room, nurturing, athletic, intelligent, hopeful, daddy's best friend, mommy's snuggle monster, home run king, knows everyone's next move, passionate, hilarious, a collector of baseball cards and crystals, one of a kind and good...he is just SO good."

"He is a sunburst of light with the magic of a full moon. Ace buddy, my Cancerian soulmate, I have never known anyone more capable of making this world a better place," Simpson continued. "I love you more than you love Babe Ruth, Willie Mays, Ken Griffey Jr., Jackie Robinson, Bo Jackson, Frank Thomas, Wade Boggs, Nolan Ryan, Stan The Man Musial and Dad!"

