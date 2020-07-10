How Frank Ocean Built a Career on His Own Elusive Terms

Related : Frank Ocean on Maintaining Creativity

For Frank Ocean, remaining a mystery seems almost the point.

It's been eight years since the R&B artist dropped his debut album, channel ORANGE, on July 10, 2012, pushing the genre into experimental new territory with its expert use of ambient sounds, avant-garde influences and free-form flows. The near-universal acclaim the LP received—including nods for Album of the Year, Record of the Year (for lead single "Thinkin Bout You") and Best New Artist at the 2013 Grammys—was the sort that any burgeoning artist dreams of. An invitation to play the game with an industry whose doors are notoriously hard to open.

But it quickly became abundantly clear that Ocean—born Christopher Cooksey—wasn't your average artist and had no interest in taking the traditional path laid before him.

Instead, as fans know all too well, he leaned into the elusive, crafting a career built on his terms—regardless of who it might frustrate in the process.