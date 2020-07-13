Below Deck Med Sneak Peek: Is Hannah Ferrier Going to Fire Jessica More?

The captain is leaving it all to her chief stew.
In this exclusive sneak peek of tonight's all-new Below Deck Mediterranean, Hannah Ferrier reveals that Captain Sandy Yawn is relying on her to make a big decision that would affect the rest of the charter season: whether or not to replace third stew Jessica More.
"Sandy's basically said to me, she's like, 'I'm just gonna leave it with you. Tell me when you need her replaced,'" Hannah explains to Chef Hindrigo "Kiko" Lorran.
As Below Deck Med fans surely recall, last week's episode ended with a loud crash off-camera, followed by a distraught Jessica running to the kitchen revealing she smashed her finger in a door and that it could be broken.
In the clip, Hannah doesn't explicitly state that that's the case, but when the cameras flash to Jessica, it's hard to miss the fact that her hand is wrapped and the injured finger is in a splint.
"I don't want to fire her," Hannah tells Kiko. "Like, what if I get another f--king Lara?"
After the mention of the former second stew—Lara Flumiani, who departed this season after working only one charter—Kiko asks Hannah about Christine "Bugsy" Drake.
Hannah immediately shuts Kiko down, saying she doesn't trust Bugsy.
"She doesn't shut the f--k up," Hannah added.
The conversation comes to a close with the chief stew asking Kiko if he's going to have her back through any drama that arises.
"Don't worry," he tells Hannah.
Kiko, however, is still reeling from the last charter's 72-plate dinner. Will he be able to make it the rest of the season?
Only time will tell! Be sure to tune into Monday's all-new episode.
Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo!
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)