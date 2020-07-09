Shannon Beador's Ex-Husband David Expecting Baby With Fiancée Lesley Cook

David Beador is preparing to expand his family once again.

The former Real Housewives of Orange County star is expecting his first child with fiancée Lesley Cook.

On Wednesday night, Lesley teased the news on her private Instagram when sharing a photo of a hamburger bun in the oven with the words, "You're just a small bump."

But on Thursday morning, she would confirm the news when posting a video of her daughter learning she's going to be a big sister. "You're going to be a big sister. Are you excited?" Lesley asked. "Show me how excited you are."

As fans of the Bravo series know, David shares three daughters with ex-wife Shannon Beador. As for Lesley, she has two children from a previous relationship.

The news comes close to six months after the couple got engaged following nearly two years of dating. And while their relationship has been much more private, David's love life previously was an open book.