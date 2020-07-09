Shannon Beador's Ex-Husband David Expecting Baby With Fiancée Lesley Cook

David Beador is preparing to expand his family once again.
The former Real Housewives of Orange County star is expecting his first child with fiancée Lesley Cook.
On Wednesday night, Lesley teased the news on her private Instagram when sharing a photo of a hamburger bun in the oven with the words, "You're just a small bump."
But on Thursday morning, she would confirm the news when posting a video of her daughter learning she's going to be a big sister. "You're going to be a big sister. Are you excited?" Lesley asked. "Show me how excited you are."
As fans of the Bravo series know, David shares three daughters with ex-wife Shannon Beador. As for Lesley, she has two children from a previous relationship.
The news comes close to six months after the couple got engaged following nearly two years of dating. And while their relationship has been much more private, David's love life previously was an open book.
For several seasons on Real Housewives of Orange County, cameras rolled as both David and Shannon tried to save their marriage. They would ultimately call it quits after 17 years of marriage.
"I'm be honest with you, I stayed home for the first six months [post-breakup]," Shannon previously shared on E!'s Daily Pop. "I wanted to kind of reflect and go through the pain and it wasn't fun. It was lonely. But I wanted to emerge saying, 'I can stand on my own two feet, whether I find a partner in the future or not.' And so, I do feel really comfortable with that."
Shannon herself has moved on and found a second chance of love with boyfriend John Hanssen. In fact, they recently celebrated their one-year anniversary.
"One year ago, the first date @fableandspirit. One year later, celebrating at the same place. #butsocialdistancing," Shannon wrote on Instagram back in June.
In fact, the Bravo star shared a glimpse into their love story by revealing John's birthday love letter to her back in March.
"Our connection and chemistry are what people dream about. You are my person; the one I was meant to be with, the one that makes me feel whole," he wrote in part. "I started falling in love with you almost immediately and my love has grown ever stronger as our time together has flown by."
Safe to say the OC is filled with love this summer. Catch up on old Real Housewives of Orange County episodes online now.
(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family)