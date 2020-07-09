Tyler Cameron Says Life Has Been "Dark" and "Tough" 4 Months After Mom's Death

Grief is not a sign of weakness; It is the price of love.

More than four months after Andrea Cameron passed away, her son Tyler Cameron is opening up about his journey to healing in a candid Instagram post.

"Life's been dark, life's been tough, life has seemed like a continuous beat down at times lately. One thing after another. But one thing I do know, life is still beautiful and the fight back is what makes it beautiful," he shared with his followers. "My life has been dark ever since I've felt the coldness of death. I ain't been right. Simple as that. There's only one way out into the light and that is to fight, heal, fight, heal and fight some more."

In his Instagram post, the Bachelor Nation member promised that when he fights, he's going to lead with love.

"I will always keep putting a smile on my face no matter how dark of times it is. Because that smile is love and love is light," he shared. "I smile so those around me can smile. I smile because I want you to smile. I love those who support me and those who don't because I'll always lead with love."