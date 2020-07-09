Naya Rivera Presumed Dead as Authorities Shift Search to "Recovery Operation"

The search for Naya Rivera is still underway, one day after the Glee actress went missing.
It's been about 24 hours since the star's 4-year-old son Josey was found alone on a boat in the middle of California's Lake Piru. Authorities began a rescue mission for Rivera on Wednesday, July 8, but suspended the search at nightfall. The search resumed at daybreak on Thursday, July 9, however, the Ventura County Sheriff's Department now tells NBC that this is now a "recovery operation."
"Upwards of 100 law enforcement and emergency personnel - including several dive teams from Sheriff's Departments around the region - are searching the depths of Lake Piru for the body of Naya Rivera who is missing with all indications she drowned in Lake Piru," the department said Thursday. "The number of on-scene personnel is about double the number of people who were searching yesterday after Rivera's son was found alone on a boat on the lake, which is about 50 miles northwest of Los Angeles."
Dive teams from California Emergency Services and Los Angeles County are assisting the sheriff's department in the search for Rivera. Authorities are also employing helicopters.
Authorities also pointed out Thursday that this is not a natural lake but rather a man-made reservoir, "Which means it is deep, up to 130' in spots and loaded with debris on the bottom ie trees and other objects."
"There are challenges and safety issues at the sight," the sheriff's department stated. "Despite complaints that authorities suspended search efforts overnight, visibility for divers in the lake, during the day, is exceedingly limited somewhere between 5-9" you can't see at night."
Stars have been sending out well wishes and prayers for Rivera, including many of her former Glee castmates. Heather Morris took to her Instagram Stories to write, "We need all the prayers we can get to bring our Naya back home to us. We need your love and light."
Chord Overstreet also took to social media to tell fans, "love and hug on the people you can, while you can. I love you. Everyone please send out your prayers."