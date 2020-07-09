Naya Rivera Presumed Dead as Authorities Shift Search to "Recovery Operation"

Related : Naya Rivera Missing After Son Is Found Alone on a Boat

The search for Naya Rivera is still underway, one day after the Glee actress went missing.

It's been about 24 hours since the star's 4-year-old son Josey was found alone on a boat in the middle of California's Lake Piru. Authorities began a rescue mission for Rivera on Wednesday, July 8, but suspended the search at nightfall. The search resumed at daybreak on Thursday, July 9, however, the Ventura County Sheriff's Department now tells NBC that this is now a "recovery operation."

"Upwards of 100 law enforcement and emergency personnel - including several dive teams from Sheriff's Departments around the region - are searching the depths of Lake Piru for the body of Naya Rivera who is missing with all indications she drowned in Lake Piru," the department said Thursday. "The number of on-scene personnel is about double the number of people who were searching yesterday after Rivera's son was found alone on a boat on the lake, which is about 50 miles northwest of Los Angeles."