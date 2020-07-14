Naya Rivera Dead at 33: Look Back at the Glee Star's Sweet Photos With Son Josey

Fans are mourning the death of Naya Rivera.

The Glee actress has died at the age of 33. Rivera's body was recovered five days after she went missing while boating with her 4-year-old son on Lake Piru in Southern California.

Authorities have said they do not suspect foul play as a factor in Rivera's death, instead suggesting that she drowned while swimming with Josey Dorsey. During Monday's press conference, Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub said in an interview with investigators "her son described being helped into the boat by Naya, who boosted him on to the deck from behind. He told investigators that he looked back and saw her disappear under the surface of the water."

"We believe it was mid-afternoon when she disappeared," Ayub explained. "The idea perhaps being that the boat started drifting, it was unanchored, and that she mustered enough energy to get her son back onto the boat, but not enough to save herself."