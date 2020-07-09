Florence Pugh Says Zach Braff Romance Backlash Made Her "Feel Like S--t"

A friendly reminder to pop culture fans: Words can hurt.

It's been more than a year since Zach Braff was first spotted with Florence Pugh. And as the couple continues their romance, the British actress is opening up about the comments made from strangers who criticized the relationship.

"I've always found it funny, how I can be good enough for people to watch my work, and support my work, and pay for tickets, and I'm old enough to be an adult and pay taxes, but I'm not old enough to know who I should and should not have sex with," Florence shared on the latest podcast episode of Sue Perkins: An Hour of So With. "Once again, [it's] making a young woman feel like s--t for no reason. I think I did feel s--t for awhile about admitting that, and then I thought, 'How ridiculous is that?'"

The Little Women star continued, "I'm 24 and I can't choose who I love...There's a reason why I'm not with someone my age—It hasn't worked. So who are you trying to match me up with?"