Florence Pugh Says Zach Braff Romance Backlash Made Her "Feel Like S--t"

A friendly reminder to pop culture fans: Words can hurt.
It's been more than a year since Zach Braff was first spotted with Florence Pugh. And as the couple continues their romance, the British actress is opening up about the comments made from strangers who criticized the relationship.
"I've always found it funny, how I can be good enough for people to watch my work, and support my work, and pay for tickets, and I'm old enough to be an adult and pay taxes, but I'm not old enough to know who I should and should not have sex with," Florence shared on the latest podcast episode of Sue Perkins: An Hour of So With. "Once again, [it's] making a young woman feel like s--t for no reason. I think I did feel s--t for awhile about admitting that, and then I thought, 'How ridiculous is that?'"
The Little Women star continued, "I'm 24 and I can't choose who I love...There's a reason why I'm not with someone my age—It hasn't worked. So who are you trying to match me up with?"
This isn't the first time Florence has addressed her relationship with Zach. Back in April, the actress addressed "horrid" and "hateful" comments from strangers about her 21-year age difference with Zach.
"I'm 24-years-old. I have been working since I was 17-years-old. I have been earning money since I was 17-years-old. I became an adult when I was 18-years-old and I started paying taxes when I was 18-years-old," she shared on Instagram. "I do not need you to tell me who I should and should not love, and I would never in my life ever, ever tell someone who they can and cannot love. It is not your place. It has nothing to do with you."
And while Florence understands that she is a public figure, she is still oftentimes surprised to see so many people sound off on her dating life.
"People want to have a say on who you go out with, where you go to lunch. And I think for me, I've just always found that part of this life—even when I grew up watching actresses—I've always found that weird how people have a say over your private life," she shared. "The fact is I'm not a reality TV star, I don't let people into my life like that."
Florence continued, "Since when has it been OK for people to shout at someone for their relationship? It's crazy to me."