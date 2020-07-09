Why Didn't 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Jihoon Get a Job? He Says He Wanted to Nap...

The saga of Deavan and Jihoon continues on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

Deavan, who is making her second attempt at moving to South Korea to be with Jihoon, wasn't too happy to learn her husband wasn't exactly up front with her about his current financial situation. Yes, it's the same problems they had before. But this attempt, Deavan brought her mom, daughter and son with her to South Korea. The tensions, yeah, they are high.

In the above exclusive sneak peek from the Monday, July 13 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Deavan and Jihoon continue their tense discussion about finances, Jihoon's lies and whether or not they can make a life together.