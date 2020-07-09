Happy Birthday, Tom Hanks! See E!'s Lilliana Vazquez Pay Tribute to "America's Dad"

Honoring America's dad.
As E! readers surely know, today, Jul. 9, marks Tom Hanks' 64th birthday. Thus, in order to pay tribute to the beloved actor, E!'s own Lilliana Vazquez looked back at the Oscar winner's life for a new Pop on Peacock video.
"That's right, Tom! It's time to get down and party because it's your 64th birthday," Lilliana expressed in the footage above. "We've learned so much from you and your characters over the years."
Through roles like Mr. Rogers in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood and Woody in the Toy Story franchise, Lilliana noted that Tom has given us many "profound moments."
We mean, thanks to Forrest Gump, we know now that "life is like a box of chocolates."
"You taught us the meaning of perseverance," she continued. "And how to embrace our inner child."
And, as Lilliana put it, he's the only actor to "actually claim the title of America's dad."
This would explain why he's played a captain role in five of his films, including Apollo 13, Saving Private Ryan, Captain Phillips, Sully and his newest film, Greyhound.
"Tom was born on July 9, 1956. By the time he was one, he had a full head of hair and the most pinchable cheeks," Lilliana noted. "Those traits didn't go away any time soon. Tom has been nominated for six Academy awards and won Best Actor two years in a row for Philadelphia and Forrest Gump."
In honor of Tom's big day, watch the Pop on Peacock tribute video above. Oh, and you can look back at his best roles by scrolling through the images below.
Happy birthday, Tom!
(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family)