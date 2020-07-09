Why You'll Want to "Binge the Hell" Out of The Capture

Get ready to "binge the hell" out of The Capture!
The conspiracy crime thriller hits Peacock Wednesday, July 15 and E! News has exclusive scoop straight from stars Callum Turner and Holliday Grainger on why the series will be your next TV obsession.
Callum plays British soldier Shaun Emery, whose name comes to national attention when his conviction for a murder in Afghanistan is overturned due to flawed video evidence. When damning surveillance footage from a night out in London comes to light, detective Rachel Carey (Grainger) is drafted to investigate Shaun's alleged crime and bring about justice. As Emery fights for his freedom (and for the truth), Carey quickly learns that appearances can sometimes be a matter of perspective and things aren't always what they seem.
"I couldn't stop reading the scripts when I first got them and honestly had no idea which way it was gonna go and who was good and who was bad and I wanted to be involved," Turner tells E! News.
"Me too, definitely. I read the first three and just needed to know what happened, I needed to read the rest," Grainger echoed. "And I love the way [show creator] Ben [Chanan]'s world kind of is on the tight rope between what's possible and what probably is already happening and I just found that fascinating."
One of The Capture's main themes is how surveillance footage permeates almost every aspect of our lives. Citizens can be monitored at all times, whether it be via iPhone, CCTV camera or any household device with a camera of microphone.
"I was definitely more conscious of surveillance, definitely," Grainger admits. "Particularly on streets where I hadn't really thought about that before. You're way more aware. And after having spoken to some of those...I had a few meetings from a guy from counter-terror who was sort of saying what is happening and what might be happening and what they suspect might be happening. It just made me a lot more conscious of tech in the home and just basically everything you do and whatever you put out there of yourself, how easily hacked or manipulated it could be."
Turner was much less paranoid after filming The Capture.
"I'm pretty addicted to my phone," he laughed. "I think the comparison to 1984 actually is the thing that's interesting. The cameras in the TV and how people can see into your living rooms is wild. And in the first episode Carey does that thing with the PlayStation where she says we can use the PlayStation to see who's, to hear who's been in the house and whether or not you're telling the truth. It's pretty crazy."
Grainger says the overarching message of the series is "you can't always judge what you see," adding, "Use your mind and don't be totally trusting of authoritative institutions."
Both stars agree The Capture is perfect for Peacock, NBCU's new streaming service. "They can binge the hell out of it!" Turner smiled.
"I mean, I did when I watched The Capture," Grainger admits. "I waited till it had all come out so I could binge it all at once."
Binge The Capture starting July 15 on Peacock!
