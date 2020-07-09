Big Sean Shows Support For Naya Rivera's Safe Return Amid Disappearance

Big Sean is showing his support amid the search for Naya Rivera.
The Glee star was declared missing on Wednesday, July 8, after her 4-year-old son, Josey, was found alone on a boat in the middle of California's Lake Piru. Authorities have confirmed that the lake will be closed on Thursday, July 9, as the search for Rivera continues. The Ventura County Sheriff's department has also shared that dive teams from throughout the region will be "assisting us through mutual aid."
Since news about Rivera emerged overnight, the actress has received an outpouring of prayers from fans, friends and fellow stars around the world, including her ex-fiancé, Big Sean. As fans will recall, the stars split it 2014, six months after announcing their engagement.
Early Thursday, the rapper took to Twitter to "like" a series of tweets about the search for Rivera, including one from Ben Baller that reads, "Prayers out to Naya Rivera. I hope she is ok."
Big Sean, née Sean Michael Leonard Anderson, also liked a tweet from Los Angeles radio station Real 92.3 about praying for Rivera. Along with the tweet, the radio station shared a message that Rivera posted just days ago that reads, "no matter the year, circumstance, or strifes everyday you're alive is a blessing. make the most of today and every day you are given. tomorrow is not promised."
Additionally, Big Sean liked a series of tweets specifically about the search for Rivera, including one criticizing the sheriff's department for suspending the search overnight. The latest tweet the Grammy nominee liked states, "I just called police station and they are still searching for Naya Rivera."
Rivera's Glee co-stars have also shared their support and prayers overnight, with Heather Morris writing on social media, "We need all the prayers we can get to bring our Naya back home to us. We need your love and light."
Actor Harry Shum Jr. also wrote to his fans that he's, "Praying." While Iqbal Theba, who portrayed Principal Figgins on the musical series, responded to the news about Rivera on Twitter, writing, "Oh God... mercy... please..."
Glee's Dot Marie Jones took to Instagram to write, "THIS CANT BE!!! PLEASE KEEP PRAYING! #nayarivera I LOVE YOU GIRL."