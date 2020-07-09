The Category Is: Renewals! Legendary Gets Season 2 at HBO Max

The ball is back on: Legendary will return for a season two on HBO Max.

Legendary, the ballroom competition series, will return and move to Los Angeles for its second season. MC Dashuan Wesley and judges Leiomy Maldonando, Jameela Jamil, Law Roach and Megan Thee Stallion will all return for the new season.

"Legendary was an HBO Max, day one premiere. We knew we had something special and are proud that critics and audiences alike have embraced the series. Bringing this incredible world back for a second season furthers our commitment to high quality, compelling storytelling," Kevin Reilly, chief content officer at HBO Max and president of TNT, TBS and truTV, said in a statement.