Angelina Jolie Speaks Out on Empowering Women in Conversation on Gender Equality

Angelina Jolie wants women to know their value.

The Oscar winner and humanitarian spoke out about empowering women and gender equality during a recent conversation with Secretary of State Madeleine Albright. On Wednesday, the National Democratic Institute shared a part of Jolie and Albright's conversation on their social media account. In the clip of the conversation posted to Twitter, moderator and journalist Mika Brzezinski can be heard asking, "What have you found to be the most profound result of empowering women around the world, of lifting them up?"

In response, Albright, who is the chairman of the National Democratic Institute, shared with Brzezinski, "There are a number of them, some are when there are women that are able to make a political difference by running for office and by being part of the decision-making mechanism. And NDI has spent a lot of time supporting women who want to be involved publicly."