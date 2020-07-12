Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

Related : Tiffany Haddish Chops All Her Hair Off on Instagram Live

You ready?

That's the question we're asking as we reveal the most shocking celebrity transformations of the week, including Tiffany Haddish's major hair change she made in front of fans on Instagram Live, shaving her head completely, and Ariel Winter's most daring color change-up yet after the actress debuted her fiery red hair at the beginning of quarantine.

Plus, one Hollywood star stepped out without his tattoos for the first time, and a reality TV star made a major renovation to her home that was symbolic of her moving on after her divorce.

Finally, two popular TV entities are undergoing modern changes, including a beloved '80s comedy that is being updated by one of the small screen's biggest producers for the modern era, and quick, someone project the bat signal because an iconic DC Comics superhero is going to be portrayed by a Black star for the first time and we're so here for this casting.