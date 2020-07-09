Olympic Snowboarder Alex Pullin Dead at 32 After Spearfishing Accident

Olympic snowboarder and two-time world champion Alex "Chumpy" Pullin has died at the age of 32.

Pullin passed away on Tuesday, July 7 in a spearfishing accident that took place in his native Australia.

Snow Australia confirmed the tragic news in a statement, which read, "The Snow Australia community is shocked and saddened by the sudden passing of triple Olympian, Alex Pullin, who today lost his life while spearfishing on the Gold Coast this morning. Our deepest condolences are with Alex's family, as well as his team mates and support staff."

Local authorities told Australia's 7 News that another diver located Pullin unconscious on the sea floor and called out to nearby lifeguards for help. First responders performed CPR on the athlete for 45 minutes before he was declared dead on the scene.

Pullin is said to have been free diving and spearfishing without a breathing apparatus. Authorities are still investigating Pullin's cause of death.