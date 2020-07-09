You're Going to Need a Bigger Boat for This Jaws x Unique Vintage Collab

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Daaaa dun. Daaaa dun. Daaaa dun dun dun dun dun dun dun dun... if that's not enough of a hint to get out of the water and put on some clothes, maybe this will drive the point home: the Jaws x Unique Vintage collab is here to save you from being consumed in an unfashionable death!

Featuring a selection of stylish skirts, cute tees, fashionable dresses and more, each piece is inspired by the timeless summer blockbuster, available in sizes ranging from XS to 5X. Even better? Unique Vintage will be donating 10% of the profits from this collection to One Ocean Conservation via Save The Sea Turtles International, a shark and at-risk sea life conservation initiative.

But don't ignore this particular problem until it swims up and bites you in the ass, 'cause this collab isn't going to last for long. Give your wardrobe some teeth and shop some of our faves below!