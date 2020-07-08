Lady Antebellum Files Lawsuit Against Singer Lady A After Name Change

The band Lady A, formerly known as Lady Antebellum, said they are suing singer Anita White over a disagreement that stemmed from their name change.

In a statement to E! News, Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley and David Haywood said in part, "Today we are sad to share that our sincere hope to join together with Anita White in unity and common purpose has ended. She and her team have demanded a $10 million payment, so reluctantly we have come to the conclusion that we need to ask a court to affirm our right to continue to use the name Lady A, a trademark we have held for many years."

The group requests no money from White nor do they wish to prevent her from using the name Lady A. According to the court documents obtained by E! News, they solely ask the court to acknowledge their lawful use of the trademarked name Lady A.

Additionally, the stars shared their remorse over how discussions between them and White fell apart.