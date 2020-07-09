18 New Things We’re Obsessing Over This Week

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Sometimes, you go shopping with no apparent goal in mind...and magic happens.
That's how we felt when we found this sweatsuit. Or when we discovered allergen-friendly rose gold earrings. And then there was that time we found these workout leggings and these sustainable undies that are super comfy despite being made from recycled plastic bottles.
Suffice it to say, we've found a lot of nifty things on our recent shopping travels, and we wanted to share those finds with you. Shop 'em below and join us in our new obsessions!
Twenty Montreal Bougainvillia Hyper Reality Knit Crewneck Sweatshirt and Sweatpant
We're not over our sweatsuit obsession yet... and in fact, it's deepened thanks to this new suit from Twenty Montreal. Sustainably made of a cotton/poly/spandex blend, the suit features a revolutionary, raised 3D knit technology known as Hyper Reality Knit (trademarked by the brand). It offers textured/raised patterns that are stitched with pinpoint precision. The hype is real.
Monrow Rib Racer Tank Dress
But when we're not in our sweats, we try and make an effort in pieces like this tank dress from Monrow, which is... let's be honest, still loungewear-friendly, but could also be dressed up with a cute pair of strappy sandals. Still, it's ridiculously soft and comfortable, so it's definitely bingewatch-friendly wear. And it's made of a tencel/cotton/spandex blend in a silhouette that will stand the test of time.
Bold Dots Madison Crystal Sunglasses
You can never have too many pairs of shades, which is why we just added these crystal clear stunners to our collection. Called Madison, they're named in honor of the iconic New York avenue, invoking its fashionable roots and stunning architecture. They feature UVA/UVB protection and anti-reflective coating, but for something a little different, the lenses are ice blue.
Aurate Gold Ball Studs
We're, like, princess-and-the-pea sensitive about pretty much everything, so we haven't found jewelry we can wear without breaking out in hives... until now. It started with one pair of these gold ball studs in the 14k rose gold finish. And then we bought another pair. And another pair. Because not only do our ears love these earrings, but the business is women-owned and gives back to social justice causes, and the prices are pretty awesome for fine jewelry.
Koral Immense Infinity H.R Legging
We're still breaking a sweat as best we can, and when we do, we reach for these Koral leggings. It's hard to explain how awesome they are without falling back into the cliche of, "you just have to try them," but you do. They feel like a second skin without being clingy or too constricting, but they have just enough compression to help you feel supportedin your workout. Plus, the liquid look is just *chef's kiss*.
Girlfriend Collective Black Brief
We had issues with underwear fit the way most have issues with denim... until now. Girlfriend Collective just dropped a new collection of undies (and socks!) made of breathable interlock fabric that's crafted from recycled plastic bottles. They're stretchy and seamless, they mold to and move with your body, they're moisture wicking and super soft... so yeah, they're perfect. And they come in a size range of XXS to 6XL, with three color options.
Aquis Rapid Dry Lisse
We're new to the hair turban train, and thanks to this one from Aquis, we don't ever want to get off. It does exactly what it says it's gonna do, which is dry your hair in record time without breakage and frizzage. And since we've been eschewing our hair dryer for a more au naturale, air-dried look, our curls have never looked bouncier or more well-defined.
Sweet Nothings Single-Serve Smoothie Cups
So, they say that these are smoothie cups, but we like to think of them as a solid vegan substitute for ice cream, reminiscent of those old-school single-serving cups we used to get in elementary school. Not only are they dairy-free, gluten-free and made without additional sugar, artificial flavors and colors or preservatives, but the ingredient listing made up of fruit and nuts. And that's it. This variety pack gives you five fab flavors to nosh on, but we highly recommend the coffee, peanut butter and chocolate (of course) as faves.
Otherland Match Point Candle
We know, it sounds too bananas to be true: a candle that smells like a tennis ball!? Yes. Of course it comes from Otherland, our most enduring candle obsession of all time. But it doesn't just smell of tennis balls... there's hints of cut grass and cucumber in there, too. It's part of their overall Beach Club Collection, which includes scents like Freshwater Pearl (sea crystal, salt water and crushed shells), and Stone Fruit (beach plum, peach skin, brown sugar).
Flamingo Wax Kit
With salons closed, those who like a good wax have been left to their own devices... and sometimes, those devices result in not great at-home waxing experiences. Especially when using hot wax that's messy and gets everywhere. This waxing kit has been a godsend, featuring 24 wax strips, eight post-wax cloths, and if you're a newbie to this whole self-waxing thing, there's even an instruction booklet.
Vintner's Daughter Active Botanical Serum
Okay, yes, we totally admit this is a splurge, but it's well worth it. This serum is truly magic, made of 22 botanicals and over 60 bioavailable nutrients, which combine to work synergistically to give you incredible skin. It helps fight wrinkles, stimulates cell turnover, strengthens capillaries and calms redness, and nourishes skin, among other wonderful benefits. Plus, it's 100% natural and formulated without added sulphates, parabens, phthalates, synthetic fragrances, PEGs or SLSs.
Pukka Organic Love Tea
Did you know love comes in a cup? It's true, and this tea is proof. It's a delicious blend of rose chamomile and lavender, so yes, it's great if you're feeling on edge and want to calm down. But mostly, it just makes for a delightful cuppa, with or without sweetener. Maybe use it the next time you want to make some sun tea.
Briogeo Farewell Frizz Rosarco Milk Leave-In Conditioning Spray
Even though we've been giving our hair a break from heat styling and the usual goos and creams we add to it, there's one part of our normal hair routine we can't let go of: this leave-in conditioning spray. When used before heat styling, it locks in moisture and keeps our hair frizz free, just as the name suggests. But even on its own, sprayed in damp hair before it air dries, it nourishes dry tresses and makes them feel ridiculously soft and shiny.
Foreo Coconut Oil Nourishing UFO Activated Mask
We love using our Foreo UFO as part of our skincare routine, but of all the masks you can get for the UFO, this coconut oil one is our favorite. Used in conjunction with the UFO, it makes our skin feel amazing. Plump and fresh, soft and nourished, and it looks brand new, even into the next morning after the previous night's treatment. We'd bathe in this stuff if we could.
Elvie Trainer
Some muscles you can't work on using weights and the usual kind of resistance training, but it's still important to keep 'em conditioned. This is where the Elvie Trainer comes in. Building a strong pelvic floor assists with better bladder control, faster postnatal recovery and enhanced intimacy, so Elvie made a gadget for that, and it connects to your phone via an app that offers a variety of workouts. And this thing's legit, as recommended by over 1,000 health professionals.
Daiya Deluxe Cheezy Mac
The temperature may be picking up out there, but we're still digging into comfort food here and there. And we have never been more grateful to have found this vegan mac and cheese. It's free of dairy, wheat, soy, eggs, peanuts, tree nuts and a bunch of other allergens, but tastes just as deliciously creamy and yummy and comforting as its full-moo counterpart.
Biossance Squalane Hand Sanitizer
If, like us, constant hand sanitizer use has ravaged your skin, we would like to introduce you to our saving grace. Not only is Biossance's hand sanitizer effective with the requisite 70% ethyl alcohol, it also includes hydrating squalane. So now you can kill germs and bacteria while softening and nourishing your hands.
All Access Decibel High Impact Bra
Is it possible for a sports bra to change your life? This one comes pretty darn close. Made of smooth compression fabric that holds you in without holding you back, this bra also sports a wide underband and padded cups, which can't be removed, which means you won't find them mashed up somewhere in the bottom of your washer at the end of the spin cycle. It's the best thing ever.
You also shouldn't miss two fun collabs that just dropped: MeUndies x Back to the Future, and Jaws x Unique Vintage!